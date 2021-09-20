Clouds And More Rain Start This Week

by Ben Lang

After a cloudy and wet weekend, the weather pattern remains unchanged early this week. While an overcast sky greets us Monday morning, there won’t be much rain early in the day. That changes by midday, with showers and storms becoming widely scattered throughout the afternoon and early evening. Outside of the rain, some breaks of sunshine appear possible. That likely leads to high temperatures in the mid 80s for many. Rain winds down this evening, and our area remains relatively rain-free overnight. However, the sky remains cloudy, the air humid, and lows fall into the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday features another likely round of daytime showers and storms. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid day. Some afternoon breaks of sunshine appear possible again. High temperatures could range from the mid to upper 80s for many. Clouds and some rain linger into Tuesday night. Lows only fall into the low or mid 70s.

The pattern changes Wednesday. While Wednesday morning likely features clouds and some rain, the afternoon could feature a clearing sky after a front pushes through our area. This front looks very likely to bring a feel of Fall to our area. Wednesday night lows fall to around 60° if not into the 50s. Despite abundant sunshine, Thursday afternoon high temperatures only reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday night lows likely fall into the 50s across all of our area. Friday looks sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity.

The sunny, dry, and less humid weather continues this weekend. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.