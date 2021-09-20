New Waters of the World Exhibit Opens at the Montgomery Zoo

by Carrington Cole

There’s a new fun exhibit that just opened at the Montgomery Zoo.

Water of the World is an exhibit with cool aquatic animals for the whole family to see. The exhibit is filled with South American animals of all kinds, including colorful fresh water sting rays. More animals will be added to the exhibit for their Asian tank and Mud-Skipper tank. Kids can come and learn about not just the animals but also how to help their environment.

Zoo Keeper, David Ems, says he has a lot of questions from the kids about these new animals.

“I do get a lot of questions from kids, most of it concerns the more weirdly shaped animals I have, but there are a lot of things they can do to help the environment,” said Ems. “Things like recycling. Over here, I actually have a water dispenser that refills and actually shows you on there how many plastic bottles its saved over the life of its use.”

Waters of the World is open daily from 10 am to 3 pm.