Selma Man Stabbed to Death Over the Weekend

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s 16th murder of the year.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says 48 year old Roderick Moore of Selma — was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Fulford says officers were called out to Vaughan Regional Medical Center at around 9 Friday night — after man who had been stabbed in the neck was brought in to the E-R.

“Upon officer arrival they were advised that 48 year old black male Roderick Moore of Selma had been stabbed. He did die from his injury from a stab wound. We think right now that it happened in the 10 block of Mimosa,” said Fulford.

Investigators are pursuing every lead in the case — but so far — no arrests have been made.

“No arrests, no suspects at this time,” said Fulford.

“But we’re asking anyone with any information to please give us a call here at the police department, (334) 874-2125, or our Crime Stopper line, 215-STOP.”

People can also use the Selma PD Secret Witness line to provide investigators with information.

That number is — at (334) 874-2190.