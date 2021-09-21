Boil Water Notice in Effect in Marion After Citywide Water Outage

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A boil water notice is in effect in Marion — now that the water is back on — following a city-wide water outage yesterday.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time that this has happened in the city of Marion. While we have water today, that’s great. But will we have water tomorrow? Will we have water the next day? You just don’t never know.”

Marion horse farmer Jennifer Hoggle says there was a water outage — when Hurricane Zeta rolled through the area. Whereas the outage Monday hit without warning — and caught everyone off guard.

“It’s very hard to deal with. And we’ve got sick people that need water. The local manufacturing plant couldn’t stay open without water. The schools, they all had to close because they couldn’t be open without water,” said Hoggle.

Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton says the outage was caused by air getting into the water filtration system. He said the boil water notice will remain in effect for the next 48 hours — or until the state notifies the city that the water is safe.

Thomas Parker is a cook at “The Shack” barbeque restaurant in Marion. He says the water outage has forced the restaurant to have to shut down — and shaken his confidence in city leadership.

“And we can not open back up until the state allows us to,” he said. “What we need here is, we need a change in people that run this city.”

Mayor Hinton says the city is providing bottled drinking water to residents — at city hall.

For more information about picking up water — or the boil water notice call (334) 683-6545.