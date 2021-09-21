COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalization Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 21 Show Another Drop

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The numbers show another drop in hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, September 21, there are 1,857 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 37 of them children. On Monday, the numbers were 1,947 and 44. Last Tuesday, they were 2,401 and 46.

The state is still maintaining a surplus of ICU beds. There are 1,555 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,545 ICU patients, making the surplus 10 beds. Yesterday, the surplus was 26 beds. A week ago, there was a shortage of 43 staffed ICU beds.

42% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That percentage is below the average of recent days, which had been around 50%.

Among the adult patients, 83% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 14% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.