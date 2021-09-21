Gov. Kay Ivey Joins Other GOP Governors Wanting Answers about Border Crisis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey and more than two dozen other Republican governors want answers from the Biden administration about how it will handle the crisis at the U.S. border.

Alabama News Network caught up with the governor as she spoke to the Montgomery Kiwanis Club on Tuesday. The governors say the federal government hasn’t enforced its borders since Biden became president.

Ivey says the states have sent resources to help, but she’s seen no action from the feds.

“My Republican colleagues, we asked for a meeting with the president within 15 days. We have not heard back yet. We’re calling attention to the president that this is a crisis, and only the president can fix immigration procedures,” Ivey said.

The governors who signed the letter say they expect an answer from the Biden administration no later than October 5.