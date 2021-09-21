MacMillan International Academy Named “National Blue Ribbon School”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Education has named MacMillan International Academy in Montgomery a “National Blue Ribbon School.”

MacMillan is one of five Alabama schools honored this year. The awards are based on academic performance or progress.

“MacMillan is beyond excited to receive this national recognition,” Faith Goshay, MacMillan International Academy principal, said in a statement. “MacMillan’s faculty and staff work diligently day in and day out to provide the very best teaching and learning opportunities for our students. We would also like to thank all of our stakeholders for assisting by providing various resources to support the learning experiences that aided in us receiving this prestigious award.”

MacMillan has 344 students in Kindergarten through grade 5. In 2013, it became the first International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program in Montgomery Public Schools.

In 39 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has honored more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. This year’s awardees will be eligible again for nomination in five years.

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized at an awards ceremony in November in Washington, DC. At the ceremony, each school will be presented with an award plaque and a flag as symbols of their accomplishments.

Here’s the list of Alabama schools honored this year:

Hall-Kent Elementary School, Homewood City School System

Mt. Laurel Elementary School, Shelby County School System

Brewton Elementary School, Brewton City School System

MacMillan International Academy, Montgomery Public Schools

Orange Beach Elementary School, Baldwin County School System

Summaries and photographs of all 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools can be accessed on the U.S. Department of Education’s website