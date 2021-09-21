Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Mobile Mall

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man found shot to death over the weekend in the parking lot of a south Alabama shopping mall. 21-Year-old Bryan Maynard died at a hospital after he was found wounded in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall on Saturday. Police on Sunday released his name but provided few details of the crime. Investigators say he was shot around 2 p.m. Saturday and was found wounded in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of the store DXL.

