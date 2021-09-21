“The Wonder Years” Casting Begins in the Capital City

by Ellis Eskew

The ABC TV show “The Wonder Years” is getting a reboot and filming in the Capital City. The production is looking to cast background actors while they are filming October 11-15th. The positions are paid and open to all ages, races, and backgrounds.

“It’s nice because it really is open to everybody. A wide variety of scenes are shot in Montgomery. It all takes place in 1960’s and there is not a whole lot required for the background performers themselves. Production will provide the wardrobe. Production will help with hair and makeup. So, looking for people enthusiastic that want to recreate 1960’s Montgomery,” said VP of Central Casting Adam Hochfeld.

To apply to be cast in “The Wonder Years,” click here.

Look for “The Wonder Years” Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 32 starting September 22!