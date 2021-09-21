Warm And Humid With Rain And Storms Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was warm and humid with locally dense fog and a handful of showers. After the morning fog mixes out, the rest of Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s in most locations. Showers and storms become scattered one more time during the afternoon and evening. A front arrives tonight, which keeps a chance for rain or storms in our forecast overnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows near 70°.

The front pushes through our area Wednesday. While we could see a few showers during the morning, the afternoon features a clearing sky and decreasing humidity. Temperatures may struggle to reach 80 during the afternoon. Winds become rather breezy, with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Cooler air continues filtering into our area Wednesday night. Low temperatures fall into the 50s area-wide.

The rest of the week features nice early Fall weather for our area. Sunshine looks abundant while humidity remains low Thursday and Friday. Daytime high temperatures only reach the 70s to around 80° Thursday. Thursday night lows easily fall into the 50s. Friday high temperatures reach the low 80s. Friday night lows fall into the 50s again.

The sunny and dry pattern continues this weekend. Saturday and Sunday look a bit warmer, however. Expect highs in the mid 80s while humidity remains low.

The first couple days of next week look mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s.