A Change Of Seasons

by Shane Butler



Fall has officially gotten underway! A strong cold front has moved through the area and now we’re on the receiving end of a significant weather pattern change. Much drier air will spill into the area behind the frontal boundary. This will clear the skies and cool the temps down. Temps overnight will fall into the lower 50s for a few mornings. Daytime highs will only manage mid to upper 70s through Friday. High pressure will be over us and this will keep us rain free through the weekend and most of next week. Abundant sunshine will gradually lead to a warming trend. Temps will climb into the 80s over the weekend. We’re back in the mid to upper 80s next week.