Cold Front Brings Lower Temps and Drier Air

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: A cold front is beginning to move into Alabama, and will be in our area by later this evening and into the morning. There is currently no rain associated with this front, and this will remain the trend after the front has passed. Winds will shift to northwesterly, and funnel in some cooler and drier air. Expect highs today in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: When the cold front finally arrives, low temperatures will see the most drastic changes. Lows have been usually in the low 70s, but much of the area will remain in the mid 50s, with some places farther north reaching the upper 40s. This low temperature trend will persist for several days.

TOMORROW: Abundant sunshine is on tap for Thursday, as the passage of the cold front and a high pressure system setting up that will keep our weather quiet and calm. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 70s once again, with lows in the low 50s.

EXTENDED: The entire weekly forecast highlights blue skies and below average highs and lows for the next 8 days. Fall has finally arrived!

TROPICS:

The tropics are currently still active, with several systems and areas of interest being monitored. However, none of these systems currently pose a threat to the United States.