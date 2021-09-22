COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Wednesday, Sept. 22 Show Drop in Numbers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The numbers show another drop in hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, September 22, there are 1,766 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 35 of them children. On Tuesday, the numbers were 1,857 and 37. A week ago, the numbers were 2,329 and 50.

The surplus of staffed ICU beds is growing. There are now 1,551 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,534 ICU patients. That makes the surplus 17 beds, up from 10 beds the day before. A week ago, there was a shortage of 16 beds.

41% of those in ICU have COVID-19. In recent days, the percentage has dropped into the low 40s from around 50% previously.

Among the adult patients, 81% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 15% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.