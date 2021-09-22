Fall Begins Wednesday, And It Will Feel Like It!

by Ben Lang

Wednesday begins warm, humid, and rather cloudy in most locations. A few showers remain possible this morning, but should come to end and this afternoon. A cold front pushes through our area today. It brings a significant change to our weather. First, the sky gradually clears this afternoon. Winds become breezy behind the front, sustained at 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest this afternoon. Drier air filters in, so it won’t feel very humid during the afternoon. With cooler air behind the front, temperatures struggle to reach 80° Wednesday. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 80s, so we remains far below that.

Winds slow a bit this evening, but a north wind continues at around 4 to 8 miles per hour overnight. The becomes clear this evening, and temperatures tumble overnight. Most of us wake up to low and mid 50s Thursday morning. Thursday looks like a very nice Fall day, with highs in the 70s to near 80°, a sunny sky, and a pleasant north breeze. Thursday night looks like our coolest, with lows in the low 50s for most. Friday also looks very nice with highs near 80° and abundant sunshine. Friday night lows fall into the 50s.

This weekend features nice weather too, just a touch warmer. High temperatures reach the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Expect a sunny sky throughout each day. Lows could fall into the upper 50s Saturday night. Sunday night lows likely remain in the low 60s.

The sky could remain mostly sunny through the first few days of next week. It could be a bit warmer, but close to normal with highs in the upper 80s Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday feature highs in the mid 80s. Each night remains mild with lows in the low 70s.