Spire Employees Volunteer to Repair Roof at Camp Chandler

by Carrington Cole

Spire’s volunteer work helped save Camp Chandler over $10,000 in repairs.

As part of Spire’s Annual Day for Good initiative, employees are able to volunteer to support an organization or cause of their choice. Spire chose to replace the roof of the boathouse at Camp Chandler as part of their volunteer work. The roof to the boathouse was very old and allowed rain to enter the building which damaged equipment. About 12 volunteers were involved in the repair project at the camp.

Spire Damage Prevention Coordinator David Forbus had this to say about why they volunteered at Camp Chandler.

“That’s the big savings for them, is to have somebody here to do it and provide the service for them and, luckily, like I said we work for a great company that allows us to do this,” stated Forbus. “So, it’s all about serving the communities.”

Camp Chandler Executive Director Scot Patterson had this to say about the volunteers coming to fix their roof.

“A lot of workers out here have been to camp that came as children, but really its more that David is kind enough to have told them about camp and what camps about and what our mission is out here and so they gladly volunteered to come out here,” Patterson stated.

This is the 5th year Spire has supported Camp Chandler by providing construction and repair assistance to the camp.