Borderline Chilly Overnight

by Shane Butler



High pressure has taken over and we’re settling into a milder weather pattern for a change. We expect sunny/warm days and clear/cool nights. Temps will start out in the 50s but warm into the 80s this weekend into most of next week. We will be approaching the upper 80s by Tuesday. A weak front will slide through the area Wednesday but we don’t see much if any change to our weather. There’s not even a tropical threat anywhere close to our gulf waters. It’s a quiet weather pattern for sure and I think we can all appreciate that after the wet summer we just endured.