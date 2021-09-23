COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Thursday, Sept. 23 Show Slight ICU Bed Shortage

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. While hospitalizations are falling, there is now another ICU bed shortage.

As of Thursday, September 23, there are 1,612 staffed ICU beds available, but 1,614 ICU patients. That makes for a shortage of two staffed ICU beds. While that is a small shortage, it follows a week of having a surplus of staffed beds. There had been a surplus of 17 beds on Wednesday.

38% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in recent days. Earlier this week, the percentage had been in the 40s, and around 50% before that.

Overall, there are 1,731 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 40 of them children. On Wednesday, it was 1,766 and 35. A week ago, the numbers were 2,223 and 53.

Among the adult patients, 81% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 16% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.