Fall Weather Has Arrived

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: A cold front has moved through the area, leaving us with very comfortable weather. Temperatures this morning have been in the low to mid 50s. High temperatures today should only reach the mid 70s. Drier air is also present, which will not impact the heat index too much, leaving us with comfortable day. Abundant sunshine will blanket the area today.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night is expected, with overall clear skies. Expect lows in the low 50s, so you may need a jacket!

TOMORROW: Another mild day is on tap for Friday, as drier air and cooler day time temperatures bring yet another comfortable day. Expect highs in the upper 70s, with some places touching 80.

EXTENDED: Weather for the next few days feature a similar story: highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, below average lows, and virtually no rain chance. There could be a chance of rain late next week, but the overall confidence is still low. Enjoy the fall weather everyone!