Fantastic Fall Weather To Round Out The Week

by Ben Lang

Temperatures in the 50s Thursday morning may come as a shock to the system. For the first time in a while, it isn’t warm and humid. Thursday features fantastic Fall weather. Humidity stays low, while high temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine. Thursday night turns cool again under a clear sky. Lows fall into the low 50s for most locations.

Friday looks very very nice too, with highs near 80° and an abundantly sunny sky. Friday night lows fall into the mid or upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. The weekend looks mainly sunny, though there could be some cloudiness around on Saturday, especially during the morning. If highs in the 70s or low 80s are a bit too cool for your taste, well, it looks a bit warmer this weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night lows could fall into the upper 50s, but Sunday night lows stay milder in the low 60s.

Next week looks a bit warmer. Highs could reach the upper 80s for many Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures reach either the mid or upper 80s. Nighttime lows bottom out in the low 60s. Humidity likely remains on the lower end at least through the middle of next week. Expect a mostly sunny sky each day as a result.

There’s a chance rain returns to our forecast late next week. However, it’s a very low chance at this time. After the cloudy and wet pattern of the last 7-10 days thanks in part to the ghost of tropical cyclone Nicholas, we deserve it.