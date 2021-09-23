Million Dollar Bond Set for Dallas Co. Sex Abuse Suspect

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County grand jury indicts a Plantersville man on sex charges dating back to 1999.

Sheriff Granthum says 68 year old Michael Chappelle is charged with — rape — sodomy — and sexual abuse.

Chappelle is accused of abusing a female family member from 1999 to 2007.

Granthum says the abuse was reported in 2009 but there is now new evidence in the case — as well as a second victim.

He says more charges are expected.

“We haven’t made charges on the second victim yet. We’re still getting a little bit more information on the second but the first case, the first victim, that’s what the three charges are for. But we suspect some of the same charges will be brought again from another victim,” said Granthum.

Chappelle is being held in the Dallas County Jail — on a $1 million dollar bond.