Montgomery Planning Commission Approves Jeff Davis Ave. Renaming

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday the Montgomery Planning Commission voted unanimously to change the name of Jeff Davis Ave. to Fred D. Gray Avenue.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed lead the push the renaming with a letter of recommendation earlier this year.

93 letters were sent out to property owners on Jeff Davis Ave., outlining the plans to rename the Montgomery street.

Those property owners in favor of the change didn’t have to respond to be considered a yes vote.

13 property owners sent back letters opposing the name change.

Jefferson Davis was the first and only President of the Confederacy.

Attorney Fred. D Gray is a civil rights activist and attorney, known for being Rosa Parks’ lawyer and also being on the front lines of the civil rights movement.

The resolution will now head the Montgomery City Council for a vote.