Phenix City Man Attacked by Pit Bull Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was attacked by a pit bull in Phenix City has died from his injuries. Phenix City police responded to a report of a dog bite early Tuesday morning. Officers found 70-year-old Frank Cobb suffering from the attack. Cobb was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. He was then transported to an Atlanta hospital where doctors attempted to re-attach his limbs. He died Tuesday evening and is being transported back to Alabama for an autopsy. A dog that fit the description of the one that attacked Cobb was later found dead on U.S. Route 431 after being hit by a vehicle.