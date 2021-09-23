Selma Police Search for Suspects in Mobile Home Park Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police need your help — to catch the persons responsible for shooting two people at a trailer park.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says the incident happened last week — at J & J Mobile Home Park on the 1800 block of Old Montgomery Highway.

He says several gunshots were fired into the trailer — and a nearby vehicle.

Fulford says people were inside the trailer at the time of the shooting.

“Upon officer arrival they discovered a 15 year old black female — and an 18 year old male that had been struck by some stray bullet that went into the house. They were both transported by POV to the Vaughan E-R where they received treatment for their injuries,” said Fulford.

Anyone with information that can help investigators — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.