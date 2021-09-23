Sentencing Set for Former Alabama DA Convicted of Felonies

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing for a former Alabama prosecutor who pleaded guilty to felony charges earlier this year.

Judge Pamela Baschab set a hearing on Oct. 5 for former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, who pleaded guilty in June to perjury and using his office for personal gain.

Hughes was automatically removed from office with the convictions, which came after his trial had started.

Hughes cited his long career as a prosecutor and his desire to serve the public in asking the judge to let him serve time in a community corrections program, which would allow him to stay at his home at night, but the judge refused after prosecutors objected.

Hughes, 47, was accused of lying to a grand jury and using $14,000 dollars from an office account to litigate a settlement involving a sex discrimination claim filed against him by a former prosecutor in his office.

Hughes is free on bond awaiting sentencing.

