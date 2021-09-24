ADPH School Dashboard: Another Big Drop in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another significant drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.

The dashboard for September 23 shows 3,802 cases, compared to 6,382 the prior week. The dashboard doesn’t say whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Here is a list of several local school systems with the prior week’s numbers in parentheses:

Montgomery: 182 (217)

Autauga County: 94 (114)

Elmore County: 68 (134)

Pike Road: 12 (54)

Dallas County: 11 (26)

Selma: 9 (9)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE