Alabama Seeks to Keep Win Streak Alive in Game Against Southern Miss

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 1 Alabama is seeking its 100th consecutive win over unranked opponents. The Crimson Tide hosts Southern Miss Saturday night.

The 99-game win streak over unranked teams is an FBS record.

This is a sandwich game between ranked Southeastern Conference teams for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is coming off a 31-29 win at No. 11 Florida with 13th-ranked Mississippi visiting in a week.

The Tide are favored by more than six touchdowns against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles haven’t allowed a team to rush for 100 yards in any of the past three games.

