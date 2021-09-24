Biscuits Playoff Series with Braves Tied at 1-1 Heading into Game Three

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Double-A South playoff series between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves is tied at 1-1 going into game three.

The series has moved from Riverwalk Stadium to Pearl, Mississippi, for Friday’s game. It will feature Jack Labosky (2-4) against Spencer Strider (3-7) at 6:35 PM CDT at Trustmark Park.

Game 4 will be played at 6:05 PM CDT Saturday at Trustmark Park. Game 5 will also be played at Trustmark Park if necessary.

In game two, the Biscuits saw a mid-game comeback come up just short in their 8-5 loss.