Kick COVID-19 Campaign Coming to Univ. of Alabama, Auburn, Samford Football Games

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state’s Kick COVID-19 campaign is continuing, with stops at football games at the Univ. of Alabama, Auburn, Alabama State and Samford on Saturday.

The campaign was announced early this month, as a way to combat Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination rates lagging near the bottom nationally. The state is turning to college football and gift cards as incentives to convince people to get the shots.

Here are the updated locations for Saturday, Sept. 25:

· University of Alabama vs. University of Southern Mississippi

· Auburn University vs. Georgia State University

· Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University

The Alabama Department of Public Health and Bruno Event Team launched the Kick Covid vaccination campaign. The campaign includes a new website, KickCovid19.com.

The statewide campaign will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at select home games for each FBS or FCS football program this fall. People will be able to receive their first shot at the game and get a $75 gift card to the home team’s bookstore as a reward.

