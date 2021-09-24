MPD: Motorcyclist Killed in Accident Near Carter Hill Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating an accident that killed a motorcyclist.

The accident happened on Thursday around 5:00PM in the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Sedrick Adams, of Montgomery, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Adams later died at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 2015 Chevy Silverado, didn’t have any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.