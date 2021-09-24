No. 23 Auburn Looks for Rebound in Hosting Georgia State

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 23 Auburn is attempting to rebound from its first loss of the season.

The Tigers face Georgia State, a nearly four-touchdown underdog that is coming off a win over Charlotte.

Auburn fell 28-20 on the road against No. 6 Penn State. Bryan Harsin’s Tigers have the nation’s No. 3 run defense led by linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who’s trying to come back from an undisclosed injury.

The Panthers ran for 298 yards in last week’s victory.

