Picture Perfect Fall Weather

by Shane Butler

A very quiet weather pattern is established over us and there’s no signs it’s letting up anytime soon. High pressure dominates and that’s keeping the skies mostly clear and dry. Mornings will continue to start out cool but afternoons will be warming each day. We’re looking at mid to upper 80s beginning Sunday and upper 80s most of next week. Occasionally a front will make a run at us but they’re weak and stir up very little moisture. We’re going to keep rain chances a slim to none through all of next week. It’s basically picture perfect fall weather and we encourage you to take full advantage of it this weekend!