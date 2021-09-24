Sunshine Reigns Supreme Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday features another downright chilly morning by late September standards. All locations in our area start in the 50s at sunrise. From there, warmer temperatures highlight the forecast with highs near 80°. Expect abundant sunshine from start to finish, while humidity remains low. Temperatures cool steadily after sunset. By 8PM, most locations fall into the mid 60s, with low 60s by 10PM. Long sleeves or even a jacket may be a good idea for anything outdoors. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

An area of broken clouds may be overhead early Saturday morning. The clouds should move out by the afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday trends a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The sky remains sunny from start to finish. Sunday night lows only fall to around 60°.

Next week features near-normal temperatures and generally dry weather. Monday could be another near-cloudless day for our area, as afternoon temperatures return to near-normal. The rest of the week features high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and mainly sunny skies during the day. Overnight temperatures remain milder, with lows in the low 60s. There’s no significant chance for rain next week. However, a shower or two may try to dot the radar by next Thursday.