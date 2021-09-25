Auburn Switches Quarterbacks to Overcome Georgia State in 34-24 Victory

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn trailed Georgia State by 12 points at halftime but avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history with the help of a quarterback change.

TJ Finley, who replaced starting quarterback Bo Nix late in the third quarter, led Auburn (3-1) on a 98-yard scoring drive in the final minutes. Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Finley with 45 seconds remaining, and No. 23 Auburn rallied to beat Georgia State 34-24 on the Tigers’ Homecoming Day.

Safety Smoke Monday sealed the victory, returning an interception 36 yards for a score on the second play of the ensuing drive.

Led by running back Tucker Gregg, Georgia State (1-3) generated 299 yards of offense and 24 points before halftime.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will have to decide who will be starting quarterback when Auburn goes on the road to play LSU next Saturday night — Nix or Finley, who transferred to Auburn from LSU.

