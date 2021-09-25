Blue Skies And Sunshine Highlight Our Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: It now has been several days in a row with beautiful skies and comfortable temperatures, and this pattern will persist into the weekend. Temperatures have been right around 80, with only small, passing clouds. Abundant sunshine and blue skies have been the story for the past several days.

TONIGHT: An overall clear night is expected once again, with lows in the low to mid 50s across most of the area. If you have plans, it will be a great night for some!

TOMORROW: We will begin a gradual warming trend Sunday headed into the week, with temperatures in the mid 80s tomorrow. But once again, blue skies and sunshine will reign supreme as we begin the week.

EXTENDED: While our weather will feature abundant sunshine, a gradual warming trend will begin to start the week. We are averaging 87 for our temperatures for this time of year, and it is possible a couple of days could be a degree or two over average. However, dry air and high pressure will remain in place, so the muggy feeling heat will not be present! Lows will also gradually be on the rise, but still only expected to stay within the 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is currently a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, but models do not currently have Sam impacting the continental US. Sam could become a Category 4, but will not pose an impact to land.