AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Moves Up to No. 22 with Last-Minute Victory over Georgia State

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Tigers have moved up one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, while Alabama remains No. 1.

The Tigers (3-1) managed to defeat Georgia State 34-24 in the final minute of their homecoming game, while Alabama (4-0) had no trouble beating Southern Miss 63-14.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Florida, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 15 Texas A&M.

Elsewhere, Clemson tumbled to No. 25 and snapped its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers lost Saturday for the second time this season to drop 16 spots from No. 9. Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa remained No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6. North Carolina State moved into the poll at No. 23 by beating Clemson in double overtime.

Alabama (58 first-place votes) Georgia (4) Oregon Penn State Iowa Oklahoma Cincinnati Arkansas Notre Dame Florida Ohio State Ole Miss BYU Michigan Texas A&M Coastal Carolina Michigan State Fresno State Oklahoma State UCLA Baylor Auburn NC State Wake Forest Clemson

Iowa State, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Kansas State have fallen out of the AP Top 25 Poll.

