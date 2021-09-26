Special Session: Critics Say Alabama’s Prison Problems Go Beyond Buildings

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, a sign reads, “HELP,” in the window of an inmate cell seen during a tour by state officials at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery to vote on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan. Prison construction is the centerpiece of the special session that begins Monday.

Proponents say will  help address the state’s longstanding problems in corrections.

But critics argue the problems go much deeper and won’t be remedied with brick, mortar and bars.

Some legislative leaders say the plan has widespread support and will likely pass next week.

Some lawmakers and advocacy groups say the state should instead address sentencing reform, parole changes and staffing problems.

