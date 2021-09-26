Woman Dies of Gunshot Wound after Being Shot on Cloverdale Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a Montgomery woman in the fatal shooting of another woman on Cloverdale Road.

Police say 22-year-old Paige Towns is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Carmen Booker of Tennessee.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night just before 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Cloverdale Road. That location is between Augusta Avenue and E. Patton Avenue.

Booker was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other information about the case.

