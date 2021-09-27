COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Monday, Sept. 27 Show Larger ICU Bed Surplus
The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down, with a surplus of ICU beds growing.
As of Monday, September 27, there are 1,523 staffed ICU beds available and 1,484 ICU patients, making for a surplus of 39 ICU beds — the largest in recent weeks. On Friday, the surplus was nine beds. A week ago, there was a surplus of 26 beds. Numbers have been fluctuating day to day between a surplus and a shortage.
36% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in recent days.
Overall, there are 1,512 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 30 of them children. On Friday, it was 1,669 and 39. A week ago, the numbers were 1,947 and 44.