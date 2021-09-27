Dry Pattern with Very Warm Days and Very Nice Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

ROUTINE EARLY FALL WEATHER: Each day this week will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds forming with the heating of each day. Temperatures will be at or just over seasonal values this time of year as afternoon will range from the mid to upper 80s early in the week, followed by upper 80s and lower 90s later in the week. We will continue to have less humid air in place which will allow for lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No signs of rain this weekend and through the weekend.

TROPICS REMAIN VERY ACTIVE: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam, located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. We could see Peter again, but also Victor and Wanda in the coming days.

1. Satellite-derived wind data indicate an elongated area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized since last night, and environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some further development of this system. Peter could briefly become a tropical depression again during the next day or two while it moves northeastward at about 10 mph. By midweek, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

3. A tropical wave is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa later today. Upper-level winds are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

HURRICANE SAM: the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 51.4 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, although Sam should remain a major hurricane. Sam is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 952 mb (28.12 inches).

Have an amazing Monday!!!

Ryan