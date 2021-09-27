Goodwyn Middle School in Montgomery to Close for 14 Days Due to COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced that it is closing Goodwyn Middle School for 14 calendar days due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Goodwyn will be closed effective Tuesday, Sept. 28. The school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The school building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return. While the school is closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.

Goodwyn becomes the latest in a series of temporary school closures in Montgomery Public Schools due to COVID-19.