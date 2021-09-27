Harsin on Auburn Starting QB: “That Has Not Been Decided Yet”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t tipping his hand on No. 22 Auburn’s starting quarterback against LSU.

T.J. Finley is a former LSU starter who transferred after the spring. Finley staked his claim on the job when he came off the bench to replace third-year starter Bo Nix and ultimately throw for the go-ahead touchdown against Georgia State in Saturday’s last-minute 34-24 victory.

It remains to be seen if Auburn will turn to Finley to start the Southeastern Conference opener under Harsin. The coach is hoping to jump-start an offense sputtered in the past two games.

Harsin says he expects both quarterbacks to be ready.

