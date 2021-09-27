Montgomery Area Food Bank Held Mobile Pantry at Wetumpka Sports Complex

by Carrington Cole

The pandemic has caused many people to lose their jobs and having to rely on food banks for help. The Montgomery Area Food Bank held a mobile pantry Monday morning at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.

The food truck was able to give out large amounts of non-perishable food while also providing fresh fruits and vegetables. Volunteers from the Heavy Hearts Youth Mentoring Programs came out to distribute the food and load them into cars. Over 500 families signed up for the food registry. The line for the mobile pantry started hours before the food truck had even arrived.

CEO of Heavy Hearts Youth Mentoring Programs, Bathsheba Brown, was in charge of the volunteers at the mobile pantry.

“A lot of people in these lines are senior citizens, which is really surprising that the need is so high for a lot of seniors,” stated Brown. “You got people in line that are 74 years old and older and they are in line waiting to get food. So, it’s a lot of food insecurities in this area and we will come and meet the need. So, I’m very grateful that we have a good group of staff that is here and volunteers that’ll be here, that will service. The food will bring abundance to the community and we’re just grateful for that.”

The Heavy Hearts Youth Mentoring Program serves 15 different counties with the food truck and is in need of more volunteers to help out their community.