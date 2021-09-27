Sunshine And Some Clouds, But No Rain This Week

by Ben Lang

The weekend was nice as could be across central and south Alabama. Sunshine was abundant, humidity was low, and temperatures nice and Fall-like. Even though the weekend is over, we can still smile at the fine weather for our area Monday. Humidity may not be quite as low as late last week or the weekend. However, it remains a relative non-factor this afternoon. Sunshine remains abundant, while afternoon temperatures trend a touch warmer. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures remain milder tonight. By 10PM, temperatures settle near 70°. Overnight lows remain in the low 60s for most locations.

Sunshine remains plentiful Tuesday and Wednesday. However, clouds increase a bit, though each day looks mostly sunny on average. Most locations reach the upper 80s each afternoon. While humidity gradually returns this week, it doesn’t become oppressive. That means there won’t be much if any added heat index factor either day. Ditto for Thursday and Friday. However, both days could feature slightly more cloud-cover. Rain looks very unlikely for the rest of the week.

The sky could be mostly sunny again over the weekend. While temperatures remain in the upper 80s Saturday, Sunday could be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Low temperatures range from the low to mid 80s each night.

Our next chance for rain may not come until early next week. Models indicate another front approaches our area by that time. However, the rain chance doesn’t look good for Monday at least, with just a spotty coverage of rain. The rain chance could be a bit higher by next Tuesday and Wednesday if the front lingers nearby.