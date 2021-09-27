Two High School Baseball Players To Compete in All-Star game in Miami Florida

by Ja Nai Wright

Minority Baseball Prospects is an organization dedicated to showcasing baseball players and their talents.. they hosts all star games for high school and even collegiate level players giving them a platform to be seen by professional scouts.

“Our goal is to put these minority players in the right place at the right time in front of the right people, so at our all american game we got 100 players we got over 100 scouts coming at a great facility which is FIU. and our goal is just really to put them on the stage that they deserve.”

Cousins Edrick and Ashton Yelder, who are native to Montgomery have been chosen this year to participate.

“It means a lot, especially because of where i’m from a lot of people don’t get picked for stuff like this around here, so its important to me….. My goal is to get looked at by some MLB scouts, some pro scouts hopefully they like what they see and talk to me a little more.” -Edrick Yelder

“The exciting part is going to FIU the school that offered me i’m really just trying to decide if i really want to go there or not. so to just get to play in that stadium is really exciting to me.” Ashton Yelder

Edrick is a senior at Pratville Christian academy and has multiple college recruits including Alabama state university. Ashton is a Freshman at Lowndes Academy and as college recruits including one from Florida International University.

The boys will be competing with other all starts from states like Washington DC, Georgia, FLorida and more in front of college and MLB scouts.

If you are interested in being a part of Minority Baseball Prospects or want to donate click here .