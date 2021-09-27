Warming Trend!

by Shane Butler



We remain in a very quiet weather pattern. High pressure is helping to keep our skies mostly clear and dry. Temps are coming up and we’re looking at near 90 degree heat this week. A few spots will probably snag it. Some moisture tries to creep in west Alabama around midweek but its not looking too promising for rain. High pressure keeps a hold our weather going into the weekend. Temps will remain at or slightly above average for this time of the year. Heading into early next week, a frontal boundary approaches and our rain may actually go up just a bit. In the mean time, you can expect this uneventful weather pattern to continue until further notice.