Wife Charged with Fatally Stabbing Husband in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma woman arrested for stabbing her husband to death — makes a first appearance before a judge

District Judge Bob Armstrong set bond for 49 year old Jeanette Moore — at $90-thousand dollars.

Moore is charged with murder — and tampering with physical evidence.

She’s accused of fatally stabbing her husband — 48 year old Roderick Moore — just over a week ago.

“This is a domestic violence murder,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“She’s charged with stabbing her husband in the neck after an argument or some kind of confrontation. She stabbed him in the neck and he bled out as she was taking him to the hospital.”

Jackson says a preliminary hearing has been set for November 2nd.

The murder was the Queen City’s 16th homicide of the year.