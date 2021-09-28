Alabama’s Prison Plan Moves Forward

by Jerome Jones

Day two of Alabama’s Special Legislative Session to address prisons was filled with committee meetings and public hearings, advancing the measure forward

Alabama will use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build three new prisons, overhaul others, and decommission select facilities.

Lawmakers on Monday begin a special session focused on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan that will use $400 million of state money from the American Rescue Plan.

Critics of this plan say that new buildings alone will not fix the issues within Alabama prisons.

At the House Ways and Means committee meeting on Tuesday, one lawmaker said that pardon and parole needs an overhaul, stating that ” Alabama pretty much never grants parole.”

On Monday a New York congressman sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department, urging them to stop Alabama from using Coronavirus relief money to build new prisons.