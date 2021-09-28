AUM Sees Double Amount of Graduate Enrollment Numbers

by Kay McCabe

This fall, Auburn University at Montgomery has seen a rise in graduate enrollment.

Overall in the state, there was a 1.4% decline in undergraduate students at universities compared to a 3.2% increase in graduate students.

Sameer Pande, Associate Provost, Enrollment Management and Student Services, says he believes the university has seen the largest increase mainly due to what they offer their graduate students.

“We are very nimble on our feet,” Pande says “and we make sure that our curriculum meets the needs of the industry as well as our dedication for our students success helps students succeed in the graduate programs.”

There are many other reasons people may be returning to the textbooks to further their education.