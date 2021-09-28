COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalization Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 28 Show New Drop

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. Hospitalizations are continuing to go down.

As of Tuesday, September 28, there are 1,470 in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 31 of them children. The numbers from Monday were 1,512 and 30. A week ago, the numbers were 1,857 and 37.

There are now 1,535 staffed ICU beds available and 1,516 ICU patients, making the surplus 19 beds. The surplus was 39 beds on Monday. A week ago, the surplus was 10 beds. Recently, there are more days with a small surplus of beds instead of the shortage that had plagued the state for weeks.

36% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the same as Monday and is the lowest percentage in recent days.