Masks Now Preferred in Pike Road Schools, Citing Decrease in Positive Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools has changed its mask policy.

The Pike Road Board of Education voted Monday night to accept Dr. Chuck Ledbetter’s recommendation to make masks preferred on all of the campuses.

Dr. Ledbetter said while masks are not required anymore, they still prefer that students wear them. Masks are still required on school buses, per a CDC order.

Dr. Ledbetter said the decision was based on the data that shows that both positive and suspected positive cases have decreased over the last few weeks.

In addition to making masks preferred, Pike Road Schools has implemented a 3% threshold that will be used to guide its decision about masking in the future.

If 3% of the student population on any campus is positive or suspected positive, the school system will require masking on that particular campus.

Masks will remain mandatory until the percentage drops below 3%.

The new policy goes into effect on September 28.